Polling stations open for local elections and post of Police and Crime Commissioner

Voters go to the polls today as elections take place in the Shropshire Council area, two ward by-elections in Telford and Wrekin and voting for the post of Police and Crime Commissioner.

Shropshire

Elections will take place in the Shropshire Council area for Shropshire Council, the county’s town and parish councils and for the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Telford and Wrekin

In Telford and Wrekin there are two by-elections in the wards of Donnington and Dawley and Aqueduct. There are also a number of town/parish by-elections for Wellington, The Gorge, Stirchley and Brookside, Donnington and Muxton, Dawley Hamlets, Hadley and Leegomery. Voting also takes for the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Results are due to be announced over the weekend as counting will be carried out in a safe manner due to coronavirus.

How to Vote at a Polling Station

– Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 6 May.

– Make sure to check your polling station location detailed on your poll card.

– You are required to wear a face covering whilst inside the polling station, unless you have a valid exemption.

– Follow any signs and guidance from the polling station staff to adhere to social distancing, you may have to wait outside the polling station.

– Hand sanitiser will be available on entrance and exit to the polling station.

– The staff at the polling station will give you a ballot paper listing the candidates you can vote for. You may be given more than one ballot paper if there is more than one election taking place in your local area on the same day.

– Take your ballot paper into a polling booth so that no one can see how you vote. Read the ballot paper carefully, it will tell you how to cast your vote. Do not write anything else on the paper or your vote may not be counted.

– Mark your ballot paper according to the instructions. Please bring your own pen or pencil with you to do this.

– If you make a mistake on your ballot paper, don’t worry – so long as you haven’t already put it in the ballot box, just let the polling station staff know and they can issue you with a replacement ballot paper.

– Fold your completed ballot paper in half, show the back to the Presiding Officer and then pop it in the ballot box – your vote has been cast.