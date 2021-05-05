Wellington heroes receive civic recognition

A group of ‘local heroes’ from a Shropshire town have been rewarded for their contribution to the community.

Rob Francis and the Mayor of Wellington Councillor Pat Fairclough in front of a mural

The Mayor of Wellington Councillor Pat Fairclough has distributed her ‘recognition awards’ to schools, organisations and individuals who have gone above and beyond their normal daily duties.

“This last year has been a particularly challenging one and what we have learned is that we all rely on each other to play our part and help us to work together and make things better,” said Councillor Fairclough.

“As our town starts to return to normal we must remember to continue to thank local people and support Wellington in every way possible.”

The civic awards were presented to Charlton School, Ercall Wood Academy, Wrekin View Primary School, Dothill Primary School, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Shortwood Primary School, Wellington Orbit and Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.

Two men also received special honours, meaning that they were presented with the ‘key’ to the town.

Rob Francis, who helped to form local arts and heritage group Wellington H2A, was recognised for his commitment to the area. He organises the annual midsummer fayre and charter day, secured funding for – and designed – a 12 part mural trail of historic characters, assisted with the Orbit Cinema campaign and drew up a Wellington 2020 vision report which helped to steer regeneration efforts in recent years.

Marc Petty, of the Wellington LA21 group, was the other person to be gifted the key to the town.

This not-for-profit group, one of the longest-established organisations in the town, aims to bring the community together to seek local solutions to global problems. It champions the area’s natural and historic heritage, whilst promoting the town as a centre for sustainable tourism, such as cycling and walking. It also launched a farmers’ market, a green fair, the forerunner to Wellington’s midsummer fayre and a local tool bank.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said all the award winners were worthy recipients.

“It’s great to see so many local people receiving these civic accolades. It has been an incredibly difficult time for local communities but Wellington has proved it can pull together and is now bouncing back,” she said.