Ironbridge gets new free to use cash machine

Ironbridge has a brand new free to use ATM as part of a commitment to support communities who need access to cash.

Until this week, the nearest free to use cash machine was located at a Co-Op which is over 1km away and not easily accessible to the public. Additionally, anyone in the community wanting to access cash could use the local Post Office counter service when open.

The new free to use cash machine was requested through LINK’s Community Request Scheme.

- Advertisement -

After visiting the area, LINK agreed that a new cash machine should be installed in Ironbridge. A new ATM was installed earlier this week on Tontine Hill, meaning the community and in the coming months, tourists, are able to withdraw cash more easily.

More than 55 community cash machines have been installed, and any community across the UK can request a machine.

LINK’s Head of Financial Inclusion, Nick Quin: “We’re delighted to support the local community in Ironbridge. It’s really helpful when communities tell us why the current situation doesn’t work.

“There was a way of getting free access to cash in Ironbridge before, but it wasn’t helpful for residents, businesses and tourists. That’s why I’m pleased the new ATM is live and why we encourage more people to contact LINK with more requests.”