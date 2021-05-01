Local healthcare leaders stress importance of Covid-19 second dose vaccine

Healthcare leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are urging people to attend their second dose vaccination appointment when they are invited, so they can join the millions of people who are helping to protect themselves and others.

A sign directs those attending to the Indoor Bowling Centre on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Over 384,432 doses (including second doses) of the Covid-19 vaccination have been given to people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and over 107,000 people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are now fully vaccinated having received the second part of their Covid-19 vaccination. The second part of the vaccination gives everyone the strongest possible protection against Covid-19.

Dr Charlotte Hart, GP and Clinical Director for Shrewsbury Primary Care Network, said: “It is important people attend their second dose vaccination when they are invited to do so.

“Recent evidence shows that some people are mistakenly thinking that they are vaccinated with just one dose, but a second jab is vital.

“We know protection lasts for much longer with both parts of the vaccine. The vaccines have been through extensive testing and are safe, but one dose won’t give you full protection. People only have maximum protection if they have both parts.

“We are also asking everyone to prioritise attending their second dose appointment, because these are timed in accordance with your first dose to ensure you can receive it within 12 weeks.

“You will need to attend at the same location as your first vaccination (or the location indicated on your appointment confirmation if this has been changed) as the vaccine supply is ordered by where you received your first dose.

“Missing your second dose appointment also means leaving a vacant appointment that could be used for someone else or could mean the vaccine is potentially wasted.”

The same vaccine should be used for both doses. To ensure this, people should have their second dose at the same place as their first.

People in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who booked their first appointment through the national booking service will have booked both their first and second appointments at the same time, and can log in at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine to be reminded of their arrangements. People who called 119 will have been given details of their second appointment over the phone.

People who received their first dose through a GP service will be contacted to receive the second part of their vaccination, approximately 11 weeks following their first vaccination. They do not need to contact the NHS. However, if they are not contacted, they should call the practice that organised their first appointment.

Vaccination appointments are now open to anyone aged 40 and over. To book an appointment people should go to www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or call 119 as soon as possible.

Appointments are still open to people in older age groups, people with a learning disability, people over the age of 16 living with an adult with a weakened immune system and carers, and anyone in these groups who hasn’t already come forward is encouraged to do so now.