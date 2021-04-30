Telford College students reach final of national hairstyling competition

Four Telford College students reached the final of a national hairstyling competition, earning huge plaudits from judges for their efforts.

Terri Edwards is on a level three NVQ course at Telford College

Terri Edwards, Helen Irvine, Shannon Brady and Rebecca Estabrook all made it through to the UK finals of the Concept Hair Learner of the Year competition.

The event, run by Concept Hair magazine, gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised for their hard work.

- Advertisement -

More than 1,000 applications were received for this year’s competition, spread across eight categories.

The judges said: “We were blown away by the exceptionally high standard of work, and everyone who entered should be incredibly proud to be representing their college in this year’s competition.”

Terri is on a level three NVQ course at Telford College, while Helen, Shannon and Rebecca are all level two fast-track students.

Hairdressing tutor Kerrie Treharne said: “I want to say well done to all of Telford College students in what has been a very challenging year. “I’m really happy with the determination and enthusiasm students have shown for the competition – they are a credit to themselves and the college.

Rebecca Estabrook, from Donnington, said: “I’ve always been interested in hair and had a passion from a very young age – but never did I think I’d be part of this great competition.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities at Telford College and for my tutor Kerrie who has gone above and beyond during this difficult time helping and supporting students from home.

Shannon, also from Donnington, described qualifying for the final of the competition as ‘an absolute dream’.

“I never thought I would even get considered in something so big. I’ve been passionate about hair since a very young age and now being able to achieve my lifelong dreams is all I’ve ever wanted.”

She said the tutors at Telford College’s training salon had boosted her confidence and made her believe in herself.

Terri Edwards, from Madeley, admitted she was ‘overwhelmed’ when she received the news that she had made it to the final.

“It’s been a real mix of emotions, nerves, excitement and anticipation awaiting the results,” she said.

Student Helen Irvine, from Shifnal, said the course had ‘inspired and surprised’ her.

“I can’t wait to continue my hairdressing course and career. I would recommend that any future students should have a go and enter the competition as you’ve got nothing to lose and a lot to gain.

“It’s a huge confidence boost and certainly, in my case, it has also shown my family, my children and most importantly, myself that you can still try something new, even later on in life and keep learning and building new skills.”