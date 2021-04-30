Spring stickers welcome people back to Wellington

Wellington is springing into life after lockdown, with warm welcome messages appearing on the streets.

Kevin Pilsbury putting one of the stickers down

Brightly coloured stickers and banners have been placed around its centre as part of a campaign to bring people back to the town.

Wellington Town Council, which supports Love Wellington, has fully got behind the initiative.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that the bold marketing messages were already having an impact.

“The stickers and banners in bright primary colours are fantastic – people have already commented that they are really helping to liven up the town and make shoppers feel welcome and safe,” she commented. “It is also a chance to thank people for shopping locally and also uses Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘loyal to local’ message.”

“We have placed over 120 of the large pavement stickers in the centre of the town and on the main routes into Wellington, as well as three large banners and they look great.”

Harry Hinton from Savers Wellington said, “We are loving the new colourful stickers inviting everyone to shop locally and safely in Wellington.

“We have stayed open during the whole of the pandemic but we are really enjoying seeing the streets come alive again – with everyone who has been staying at home now returning. The stickers and banners are a great way to welcome people back and show them we appreciate their loyalty.”

Love Wellington is also currently running a promotion to reward people for shopping locally.

It is asking shoppers to send in a picture of them in their favourite shop, café or pub to be entered into a monthly prize draw to win £25 to spend in Wellington.

Entries need to be emailed to lovewellington2020@gmail.com