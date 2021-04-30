5.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 30, 2021

Plans to extend Shrewsbury retirement scheme given the go-ahead

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The extension of a retirement scheme in Bicton, Shrewsbury has been given the green light by planners.

CGI Images of the proposed extension in Bicton
The Wrekin Housing Group are set to expand their existing ShrieLiving Extra Care scheme, The Coppice on Holyhead Road by creating 28 new purpose built retirement apartments in addition and adjacent to the main building while 26 new one and two bedroom bungalows will complete the scheme. Parking provisions and landscaped gardens will also be extended.

Once completed the new residents will be able to enjoy landscaped gardens together with the relaxing lounge and cafe areas, shop and hair salon in the existing scheme while having the security of an onsite team available day and night offering flexible care and support and a host of organised events.

Appointed developers Jessup brothers are set to commence work on the extension in May 2021.

Jane Johnson, Project Manager for Wrekin said, “We’re delighted to receive planning to extend The Coppice and further develop what is already a vibrant and popular place to live.  The additional homes will provide much needed accommodation for older people in the Bicton area.”

