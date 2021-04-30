5.7 C
Extention of mobile Post Office services for South Shropshire communities welcomed

By Shropshire Live

Post Office services are set to be restored to the communities of Clungunford, Clunton and Clunbury, with the introduction of a Mobile Post Office service.

Philip Dunne MP with Shropshire Councillor Robert Tindall at Cleobury North Post Office
The Post Office have agreed with the Postmaster from Cleobury North Post Office, who currently operates a Mobile service in the area, to extend the Mobile service.

This is planned to commence from Thursday 6 May. To allow the new service, some minor changes will be made to the current opening hours of the Mobile service at Bromfield.

From Thursday 6 May, mobile Post Office services will operate at the following times and locations:

Clungunford Village Hall: Thursday 12:00-13:00

Clunton Village Hall: Thursday 13:15-14:00

Clunbury Village Hall: 14:15-15:00

Bromfield, at Ludlow Food Centre, will change from Thursday 10:00-12:00 to Thursday 10:00-11:30

Local MP, Philip Dunne, has welcomed the agreement to restore services.

Mr Dunne said: “This is good news for local residents, restoring Post Office services to Clungunford, Clunton and Clunbury through a mobile service. I am grateful to the Postmaster at Cleobury North for extending the mobile service, which is so useful to many people who cannot so easily travel.”

