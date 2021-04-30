Air quality monitored following fire at waste recycling facility in Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council says air quality in the area is being monitored following Monday’s fire at a waste recycling facility in Telford.

The scene of the fire on Thursday. Photo: James Griffiths

The fire involving bales of waste plastic and machinery broke out at the Greenway Polymers site on Rock Road between Ketley and Overdale just after midday on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Public Health England continue to urge nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.

A Public Health England spokesperson said: “Any smoke can irritate airways, skin and eyes and cause coughing, wheezing breathlessness and chest pain.

“Chemicals in smoke can also worsen health problems like asthma and heart conditions so people should carry their medication if they are in areas affected by the smoke.

“Chemicals in the smoke can worsen existing health problems like asthma. People with asthma should carry their inhaler. If symptoms occur, people should seek medical advice or call NHS 111.”

The building which is now structurally unsafe due to fire and heat damage is due to be demolished within the next five days.

Firefighters remain at the scene

Firefighters continue to work at the scene, with success being made yesterday to reduce the amount of smoke in the area.

The incident is expected to continue for 7-10 days, with relief fire crews being provided in rotation from across the county.

Schools Reopened

Local schools which were closed earlier this week due to the amount of smoke in the area have since reopened. Decisions are being made on a daily basis. If a school needs to close, parents will be notified directly by the school affected.

Roads

The entry slip road onto the M54 at J6 eastbound and one lane of the M54 near the scene which were also closed have now reopened as well.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the M54 may need to close briefly at very short notice.