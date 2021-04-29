Shrewsbury North West Relief Road planning application consultation period extended

Shropshire Council has extended the consultation period on the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road planning application from the statutory 30 days to 56 days.

The road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury

The council says due to the significance of the planning application this will allow more time for people to consider the proposal and submit their comments.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Consultation on planning applications can include a range of methods including email, letter and site notices. It is typical for the site notice to be displayed on a date following the other methods of notification as part of the planning officers site assessment, so the 56-day date in this case will correspond with the display of the site notices, which is Friday 7 May 2021.

- Advertisement -

“Planning applications are time sensitive and there are defined periods for determination which can be extended by agreement with the applicant. Comments submitted in the consultation period are preferred, as this enables the planning team to identify the key issues to be addressed with the applicant at an early stage in the process. Notwithstanding this, any comments received beyond the consultation expiry date and prior to decision will be taken into consideration.”

The council today confirmed that a significant number of comments have been received regarding the planning application and will be taken into consideration before a decision is made.

The determination date for the application has not yet been decided, but is expected later this year.