Hospital catering Assistant crowned Health Hero for “radiating kindness”

A hospital Catering Assistant has been honoured for her dedication and support to the department – winning the latest Health Hero Award at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Katie Rogers, Catering Assistant, receiving her Health Hero Award from Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, alongside Dan Hogget, Catering Manager.

Katie Rogers was nominated by fellow Catering Assistant Nikki Bradley and was announced as April’s winner of the award at today’s Board of Directors meeting by Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive at Oswestry-based hospital.

Nikki said: “I’ve never met anyone so committed to her job as Katie – since I’ve worked at RJAH she has always gone above and beyond to support me and our colleagues.

“If I’m unsure about something, Katie is the first person to come to check if I’m struggling and will always give up her time to help in any way she can. I’m definitely not the only colleague she does this for and she’s a very deserving winner in my eyes.”

Dan Hoggett, Catering Manager, also supported the nomination. He said: “Katie does an amazing job and she has really bent over backwards to ensure the department has kept running throughout and before the pandemic.”

Katie is part of an outstanding Catering Team who are no strangers to praise, having been highlighted by the Care Quality Commission’s Adult Inpatient Survey for producing and serving the best hospital food in the country.

More recently, the team won recognition from celebrity chef Prue Leith, CBE due to their work as part of an exemplar group of NHS Caterers, Dietitians and Nurses, who have worked and helped to lead on implementing the review’s recommendations for tastier, more nutritious food for patients and staff.

Katie, who was presented with a special certificate, keepsake badge and box of chocolates from the hospital’s League of Friends, said: “I am delighted and overwhelmed that I am the latest winner of the Health Hero Award and would like to thank Nikki for her kind words.

“I am very proud to be part of the Catering Team and the work that we do.”

The Health Hero Award is presented to staff across RJAH every month who go above and beyond for patients and colleagues.

Mark said: “It’s so important during these unprecedented times that we are kind to each other and offer support when it’s needed most.

“It’s evident to me that Katie radiates kindness in everything she does and I’m delighted to announce her as the winner of April’s Health Hero Award.”