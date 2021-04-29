Covid-19 cases stable in Telford and Wrekin, but spike in Shropshire

The number of new coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin continues to remain stable, whilst in Shropshire cases linked to an outbreak at a factory in Bala have caused figures to spike.

Latest Figures

Telford and Wrekin

There were 41 new cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the past seven days (19-25 April), four fewer than the previous seven-day period.

The borough’s infection rate is similar to the regional and national average.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 23 cases per 100,000 compared to 22 cases per 100,000 in the West Midlands. For England, the seven-day infection rate is 24 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Cases in Telford and Wrekin remain stable, for several weeks cases have fluctuated between 35 and 55.



“The council continues to work hard to monitor the cluster of cases in Hadley and Leegomery involving the mutation of the UK-variant.



“We have seen a huge community effort in these areas to go out and get tested.



“So I want to say thank you to everyone who has been to get tested. Each one helps us to track and stop the spread of the virus.”



As part of a targeted testing campaign to track the mutation of the UK-variant, Telford and Wrekin Council are asking groups of people in Telford and Wrekin to get tested.

Shropshire

In the Shropshire Council area, during the 7-day period between 16-22 April, there were 54 new cases reported, this is an increase of 24 cases (80%) compared to the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Shropshire was 16.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of the population. It was 23.9 per 100,000 in the West Midlands and 24.6 per 100,000 in England.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We have seen an increase in cases in Shropshire, linked to an outbreak at a factory in Bala, and we do expect there will be more cases as the programme of screening and testing continues.

“It is an important reminder that coronavirus is still circulating in our communities and we need to keep doing what we have been doing – use a Lateral Flow Test twice a week, ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’, and take up the vaccination offer when it becomes available.”