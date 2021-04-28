Telford fire: Six schools remain closed and motorists urged to allow extra journey time

Six schools remain closed and motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys as a fire involving plastic waste in Telford continues to burn.

Smoke seen rising above the scene of the fire at a waste recycling centre in Telford. Photo: James Griffiths

The fire broke out at the Greenway Polymers site on Rock Road between Ketley and Overdale just after midday on Monday.

The fire is contained within the building but large amounts of waste is providing fuel and the fire is anticipated to last for several days although it has not been declared as a major incident.

People in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut, while motorists travelling through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed. If people need to be outdoors, they should limit time spent in areas affected by smoke and ash.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the air quality in the area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

School Closures

Pupils from Shortwood Primary School in Wellington, The Linden Centre in Overdale, Meadows Primary School in Riddings Close, Ketley, Newdale Primary School in Marlborough Way, Lawley Primary School and Lawley Village Academy have switched to online learning at home.

Puddleducks nursery is also closed. Telford & Wrekin Council says the situation regarding schools and nurseries continues to be monitored and parents are being directly notified by them.

Roads Impacted

The following roads are directly impacted by the fire M54 J6 eastbound entry slip road (Ketley Dingle Interchange) is closed until Friday 7 May (anticipated).



Waterloo Road, Ketley close in both directions.

In addition, the M54 will be closed eastbound between junctions 7 and 5 tonight (Wed 28 April) between 9pm and 6am.

Telford & Wrekin Council teams are working to minimise disruption on surrounding roads both on and near diversion routes.

However, motorists should be aware of the following ongoing works:

– Trench Lock Interchange lane closures until 6 May.

– A442 southbound from Trench Lock Interchange to Wombridge Interchange is closed until 6 May with no access towards Telford town centre.

– Temporary lights on A442 Shawbirch roundabout to Leegomery roundabout.

– Temporary lights on Castle Street/Trench Lock by Lidl supermarket.