South Shropshire MP encourages local residents to get second vaccine dose

Philip Dunne MP is encouraging South Shropshire residents to ensure they take up both doses of the Covid19 vaccine when they are eligible.

Philip Dunne MP receiving his second covid vaccine from local GP, Dr Caron Morton

Mr Dunne received his second dose of the vaccine at Ludlow Community Hospital on Sunday, while joining local volunteers to help steward the GP run vaccination clinic.

The vaccine deployment effort has vaccinated over half of all adults across the UK, some 33.8m people have had their first dose of the vaccine. Of these, over 13.2million people, more than 25% of the adult population, have now had their second vaccination.

Mr Dunne said: “The vaccine rollout has been magnificent, thanks to the tireless efforts of NHS staff and volunteer vaccination teams. I am very pleased to have now had my second dose of the Covid19 vaccine while joining local volunteers at Ludlow Hospital.

“While one dose gives good protection, having both doses of the vaccine provides the best possible defence against Covid19 infection. So I encourage South Shropshire residents to ensure they have their second dose once eligible, to protect themselves and our community against covid.”