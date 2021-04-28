Person rescued by firefighters following property fire in Leegomery

One person was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a property in Leegomery yesterday afternoon.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on Westmorland Mews at just after 1.30pm.
The fire involved the ground floor of the house with the person being rescued by firefighters from the first floor. Firefighters used a short extension ladder to carry out the rescue.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington.
Operations and Fire Investigation officers also attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish fire.