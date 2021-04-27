Fire crews remain at the scene of large fire in Telford

Firefighters will today remain at the site of a large fire at a waste recycling facility in Telford.

Smoke continues to rise above the scene of the fire at a waste recycling centre in Telford. Photo: James Griffiths

The fire involving bales of waste plastic and machinery broke out at the Greenway Polymers site on Rock Road between Ketley and Overdale just after midday yesterday.

Fire service will remain on site

The cause of the fire is under investigation with firefighters remaining on site as they continue to work towards fully extinguishing the fire which is now under control. Four appliances are at the scene and crews plan to remain at the site between 7 and 10 days according to the latest update from Dan Quinn from Shropshire Fire and Rescue service.

The entry slip road onto the M54 at J6 eastbound and one lane of the M54 near the scene remains closed.

Nearby schools closed

Two primary schools near the recycling centre will be closed today for the safety of staff and pupils as proper covid ventilation is not able to be maintained. Meadows Primary in Ketley and Newdale Primary are closed while smoke is still in the atmosphere.

At the height of the fire, a large column of smoke could be seen from a wide area rising into the sky. Residents in the area were asked to keep windows and doors closed as crews tackled the fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The first crews to arrive at the scene found a fully developed and rapidly spreading fire which involves a large recycling centre.

“The incident commander immediately sent an assistance message requesting additional appliances and crews to assist in the firefighting operation.

“At 12:49 hours a further assistance message of “Make Pumps 10” was received from the fire ground, indicating that ten major pumping appliances and crews were now required.

“As well as the ten major appliances, a light pumping unit, an incident command unit, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier and numerous specialist officers were mobilised to the incident.

Multiple local fire crews

“Fire crews from Market Drayton, Hodnet, Wellington, Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Newport, Much Wenlock and Baschurch are at the scene.

“Fire crews worked hard in challenging conditions to prevent the fire spreading further, using hand held main jets, ground monitors and hose reel jets.

“Additional water supplies for firefighting have been established from nearby fire hydrants. Crews from other stations are providing strategic fire cover across the County whilst the incident is being dealt with.”



Road Closures

The M54 will be closed eastbound between junctions 7 and 5 tonight (Tues 27 April) and tomorrow (Wed 28 April)between 9pm and 6am.



Telford & Wrekin Council say teams are working to minimise disruption on surrounding roads both on and near diversion routes. However, motorists should be aware of the following ongoing works:



A442 southbound from Trench Lock Interchange to Wombridge Interchange is closed until 6 May with no access towards Telford town centre.

Temporary lights on A442 Shawbirch roundabout to Leegomery roundabout

Temporary lights on Castle Street/Trench Lock by Lidl supermarket.