COVID-19 cases recorded in Shropshire linked to Welsh factory outbreak

A number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Shropshire are being linked to an outbreak at a food factory in Wales.

To date, 18 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Oswestry and Ellesmere areas linked to the outbreak, either as staff or household contacts.

Shropshire Council says it is working closely with public health colleagues in Gwynedd following the cases at cake maker Cake Crew’s base in Bala.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We have been made aware of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 in Shropshire linked to the outbreak at Cake Crew in Bala.

“We are working closely with health officials in Wales and with our local communities to help limit any further potential spread. All positive cases are self-isolating for at least 10 days, with contacts isolating for 10 days, as per national guidance.

“This underlines the importance of everyone taking regular Lateral Flow Tests twice a week, particularly to help identify anyone who has the virus but does not have symptoms.”