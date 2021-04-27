9.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COVID-19 cases recorded in Shropshire linked to Welsh factory outbreak

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Shropshire are being linked to an outbreak at a food factory in Wales.

To date, 18 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Oswestry and Ellesmere areas linked to the outbreak, either as staff or household contacts.

Shropshire Council says it is working closely with public health colleagues in Gwynedd following the cases at cake maker Cake Crew’s base in Bala.

- Advertisement -

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We have been made aware of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 in Shropshire linked to the outbreak at Cake Crew in Bala.

“We are working closely with health officials in Wales and with our local communities to help limit any further potential spread. All positive cases are self-isolating for at least 10 days, with contacts isolating for 10 days, as per national guidance.

“This underlines the importance of everyone taking regular Lateral Flow Tests twice a week, particularly to help identify anyone who has the virus but does not have symptoms.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP