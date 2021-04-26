Shrewsbury park and ride goes free for a fortnight

Shrewsbury’s park and ride service is free to use for two weeks from today in a bid to encourage people to visit the town centre and support the town’s businesses.

The Meole Brace park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

Buses will operate from the Meole Brace site every 20 minutes, Monday to Saturday, from 7.20am until 6.20pm. The last departure from High Street is 6.30pm.

Buses will operate from the Harlescott site every 20 minutes from 7.20am until 6.20pm. The last departure from Castle Street is 6.30pm.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the vehicles have an advisory capacity of 17 passengers – although the drivers won’t leave behind vulnerable passengers, and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Shropshire Council says the Oxon park and ride service is due to start operating again in the near future – with the Oxon buses currently being used to provide free transport to Shrewsbury’s vaccination centres.

The free park and ride follows the provision of free parking in Shropshire Council car parks for two weeks, ending on Sunday, 25 April.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s head of environment and transport services, said:

“We are keen to encourage local bus use and as part of this from Monday both the Harlescott and Meole Brace park and ride services will be in operation, and will be free to use. This will help enable and encourage more workers, shoppers and visitors to travel in and out of the town centre and support our local businesses.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority, and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free to use for two weeks from Monday, 26 April, to Saturday 8 May 2021.