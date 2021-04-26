Firefighters called to large fire at Telford recycling facility

Firefighters this evening remain at the scene of a large fire at a recycling facility in Telford involving bales of waste plastic and machinery.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Greenway Polymers on Rock Road at just after midday.
At the height of the fire, a large column of smoke could be seen from a wide area rising into the sky.
Residents in the area were asked to keep windows and doors closed as crews tackled the fire.
Ten fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, Incident Command Unit, Incident Support Unit and the Light Pumping Unit are at the scene.
Fire crews are attending from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington.
Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers are also in attendance.