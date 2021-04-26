Firefighters called to large fire at Telford recycling facility

Firefighters this evening remain at the scene of a large fire at a recycling facility in Telford involving bales of waste plastic and machinery.

Smoke continues to rise above the scene of the fire at a waste recycling centre in Telford. Photo: James Griffiths

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Greenway Polymers on Rock Road at just after midday.

At the height of the fire, a large column of smoke could be seen from a wide area rising into the sky.



Residents in the area were asked to keep windows and doors closed as crews tackled the fire.

At the height of the fire smoke could be seen rising into the air. Photo: Rebekah Finch via twitter @bexf1nch

- Advertisement -

Ten fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, Incident Command Unit, Incident Support Unit and the Light Pumping Unit are at the scene.

Fire crews are attending from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers are also in attendance.

Update from the scene from Incident Commander at the significant fire in #Telford #RockRoad. Area Manager Shaun Baker outlines the current operations at the scene. @shropsfire @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/zg4UJk7var — Dan Quinn (@SFRS_DanQuinn) April 26, 2021

INCIDENT 📟 Crew now committed to firefighting duties at large fire in #Wellington 🔥🚒🚒 Crews working on #M54 to prevent fire spread 👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒💦 Lots of smoke from the fire 🔥 Please reduce speed and give plenty of room to crews as you pass the scene 🙏🏻 Lane closures are in force 🚧 pic.twitter.com/1MzXxTApeg — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) April 26, 2021