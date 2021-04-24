Police rescue dog left by owner in hot car in Shrewsbury

A dog has been rescued after its owner left it in a hot car in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police forced their way into the vehicle to rescue the dog. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops / West Mercia Police

Police forced entry to the vehicle to rescue the dog who had become overheated in the warm weather.

Officers say the vehicle was left in the full sun with no ventilation and no water available for the dog.

The dog was given water at the scene before being rushed to a local vet.

West Mercia Police say the owner is now facing prosecution and a large repair bill for the damage caused to the vehicle.

RSPCA Advice

Never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day. If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, dial 999.

Many people still believe that it’s ok to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog.

A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.