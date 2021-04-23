Two men suffer serious injuries during assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men suffered serious injuries during an assault in Shrewsbury.

English Bridge in Shrewsbury

The incident took place at around 10.20pm last night on the English Bridge.

Investigating officers say the two men were left with serious but not life-altering injuries.

The offenders were described as three men, the first wore a grey hoody and pink/brown gillet with tracksuit bottoms and white shoes.

The second man wore a black coat and red and black jumper, black bottoms and black trainers.

The third wore a black coat with a fur hood and black tracksuit bottoms with white trainers.

If you have any information contact PC McGrath on 101 quoting incident reference 00787i of 22 April.