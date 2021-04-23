Shrewsbury Tesco turns pink for Race for Life

Tesco colleagues at Tesco Extra Shrewsbury will be in the pink this weekend – to show support for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

‘Tesco Turns Pink’, the supermarket chain’s national annual fundraiser, will be taking place on April 23, 24 and 25 when thousands of Tesco colleagues from across the UK will be helping to raise funds for life-saving research.

Tesco is celebrating its 20th year of partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life – a series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events – which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer. Money raised through Race for Life events funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of the disease – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Across three days, a wide range of fundraising activities to mark the 20th anniversary are planned at Tesco Extra Shrewsbury, including point of sale donation points within the store as well as inviting volunteers from Cancer Research UK to select stores to help fundraise.

David Ford, Communications Manager at Tesco said: “Race for Life is very close to our hearts and we are so proud of Tesco’s long-standing support. I’m sure all our colleagues will be involved and because of the current restrictions we’ve got more ways than ever for customers to donate to Race for Life. They can now round up at self-service tills in store, also donate their Clubcard vouchers and make an online donation.

“Over the last 20 years more than 360,000 Tesco colleagues and customers have taken part in Race for Life and every year they raise millions for Cancer Research UK.”

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events that were scheduled to have taken place in the spring and early summer to protect people’s health as the country emerges from the pandemic. COVID-19 has caused a devastating loss of research funding and. the charity is predicting a staggering £300 million drop in income over the next three years which could put future medical breakthroughs at risk.

Now undeterred women and men are vowing to raise funds by completing their own Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space this April. They plan to take part outdoors either alone or in small, socially distanced groups to help people with cancer. People can visit raceforlife.org to enter Race for Life at Home for £5 then receive a pack which includes a medal.

Tesco colleagues are due to take part in a live broadcast on the official Race for Life Facebook and Instagram pages on Saturday April 24 which will include an energiser from a fitness expert as well as inspirational messages of support from people who have been through cancer. Participants are then invited to run, walk or jog 5K. Organisers are also inviting participants to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #RaceatHome

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco for their support over the last 20 years.

“Though a difficult decision, postponing our Race for Life events until autumn gives us the best chance of ensuring they can go ahead with all necessary COVID-19 guidelines in place. We can’t wait to get everyone reunited on the start line, coming together to help beat cancer.

“To keep making progress for people affected by cancer, we still need help today. We’re absolutely determined to continue our vital work to save more lives, but we can’t do it alone. Every step we take towards beating cancer relies on our brilliant supporters. By joining us and taking part in Race for Life at Home, everyone can make a real difference now in the fight against cancer. There are so many reasons to take part, for yourself, for loved ones going through treatment, for people we’ve lost or just as a reason to get active. Every pound will help get our life-saving work back on track.”

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “Tesco Turns Pink is one of the highlights of the year in our stores. We’re celebrating our 20th year in partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and it has gone from strength to strength in that time.

“It will be slightly different this year because of coronavirus restrictions in place in our stores but we know that the support of our customers and colleagues in raising vital funds for this great cause will be undeterred.”