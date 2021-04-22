Police make fresh appeal over missing Steven Johnson

Police have today issued a fresh appeal for help in locating Steven Johnson missing from Telford for over a month.

Have you seen missing Steven Johnson?

Officers have re-released a CCTV image of the 59-year-old who was last seen near the Shakespeare Inn, in Coalport, at around 7.40pm on Friday 19 March.

Steven who is 5ft 9in tall was wearing dark clothing when last seen.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or CCTV taken between 7-10pm in the area.

Inspector Ben Stephens said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Steven’s welfare having spent several weeks investigating every line of enquiry we can find.

“We are appealing to all members of the community to check their dash cam footage if they were driving in the Coalport vicinity on Friday 19 March.

“We are particularly interested in anybody that saw a male carrying a wooden stool/small chair on this date or if they have come across a similar item whilst out and about in the Coalport/Ironbridge area. We believe that Steven had a similar item in his possession when he went missing.

“Please contact 101 if you can help with our enquires.”