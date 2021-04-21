7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Work to begin on new 1,100 neighbourhood in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Work is set to begin on a brand new 1,1000 home neighbourhood just off Castle Farm Way in Priorslee this Summer.

The upcoming development is set to create over 100 new jobs for local tradespeople
Housebuilder Miller Homes will create two, three and four-bedroom homes, including 220 affordable homes.

Further development on the site includes plans to fund the creation of a retirement village, a community building for local sports teams, a new primary school and play facilities including a skate park.

Commenting on the approval of the plans for the land, Martyn Grimes, operations director at Miller Homes West Midlands, said:

“I’m delighted to be able to confirm the purchase of land in Priorslee, Telford. This is a new area for us in a popular part of Shropshire. We believe it will make a fantastic location for house hunters, offering a desirable Priorslee address with easy access into Telford, plus excellent connections to Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

“We’ve been working closely with the local council, residents and key stakeholders to ensure the development is in keeping with the surrounding town. We look forward to work getting underway later this year and to providing a range of high quality homes to suit a variety of buyers looking for a new place to call home.”

The upcoming development will create over 100 new jobs for local tradespeople, providing an abundance of employment opportunities for a wide range of workers including electricians, plumbers, joiners, scaffolders and bricklayers.

