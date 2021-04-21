10.7 C
Three arrested after father and daughter are robbed in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Three women have been arrested after a father and his daughter were assaulted during a robbery in Shrewsbury.

At around 8.50 pm yesterday police were called to reports that the man and his daughter were attacked near Castle Walk by a group of around ten teenagers who attempted to steal his bike.

The man suffered injuries to his face requiring hospital treatment.

Two 18-year-old women, from Shrewsbury, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and another 18-year-old woman, also from Shrewsbury, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing GBH. All three currently remain in custody in Shrewsbury.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 00685i of 20 April.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

