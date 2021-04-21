Man sentenced to seven years after carrying out robbery in Clee Hill

A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to carrying out a robbery at a property in Clee Hill.

Ben Markham has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Photo: West Mercia Police

Ben Markham, aged 28, of Worcester, was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday after he entered a guilty plea.

The court heard how Markham had broken down the front door using a crowbar, to a home in Clee Hill on 10 November 2020, at around 4.00am, before going upstairs and threatening the victim in her bedroom.

He forced the victim to open the safe in the property before taking a large sum of money and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Detective Constable Jamie Pender said: “This incident would have been extremely traumatic for the victim so I am very pleased that Markham has been given this custodial sentence.

“However, it is unfortunate that the jewellery which held a great deal of sentimental value for the victim, has not been found. I’d therefore ask that if anyone has purchased any of the jewellery pictured or knows the whereabouts of the property that they hand it in to the Police or contact myself and all information will be treated anonymously.”