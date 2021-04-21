Arrest made after cannabis plants discovered at Wellington property

A man has been arrested for drug offences after police discovered cannabis plants growing at a property in Wellington.

At around 8pm on Monday police were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at a property on Urban Gardens in Wellington.

Officers found more than 50 cannabis plants in the property which have been seized.

A 23-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of drug cultivation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “This is another example of the steps we’re taking to disrupt serious and organised crime and pursue those suspected of being involved.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.