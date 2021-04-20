14.2 C
Three charged with drug offences following warrant in Brookside

By Shropshire Live

Three men have been charged with drug offences after police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Brookside, Telford.

Officers from the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the warrant at a property in Blakemore and found a large cannabis grow.

They seized more than 150 plants and arrested three men. A dog was also found at the property and taken to secure kennels.

Adrian Ballhysa, aged 27 of Wolverhampton, Cani Xhesar a 29-year-old from Leicestershire and Vito Scotese, a 25-year-old and from London, all today appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court charged with the cultivation of cannabis.

Inspector Dan Taylor of Telford Police said: “Tackling drug crime is a main priority for the force and we are dedicated to putting a stop to drug dealing and the harm associated with the cultivation and distribution of drugs.”

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s Protect campaign. ‘Protect – tackling serious and organised crime together’ is West Mercia Police’s response to serious and organised crime.

