Thieves steal memorial furniture from Telford hotel

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole three pieces of memorial furniture from a Telford hotel.

Three men are reported to have entered the grounds of Telford Hotel & Golf Resort in Sutton Hill at around 5.45pm on Sunday 11 April.

The men stole three pieces of memorial furniture before leaving through the golf course and onto Stokesay Way in the direction of Swinburn Close.

Investigating officers say all three men were white, the first wore a grey coat and a black hat, the second wore blue jeans and white hat and the last wore blue jeans, a white coat and black boots.

Anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 440i of 11 April or report through the West Mercia Police website.