7.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Police investigate two reports of indecent exposure in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself in Telford.

West Mercia Police say they have received reports of two incidents.

The first happened on Saturday 27 February at around 5pm on Legges Way near Bridgnorth Road.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday 10 March at around 6.40pm on Silken Way.

A man described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, in his 20s, wearing a black jacket and black trousers exposed himself.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 558i of 27 February.

