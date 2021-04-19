Ground investigation works start on Ironbridge temporary barrier improvement project

Ground investigation work has started as part of works by the Environment Agency to improve the resilience of the temporary flood barriers in Ironbridge that are deployed along the Wharfage during times of flooding.

Flood defences on The Wharfage in Ironbridge

The Wharfage was due to be resurfaced earlier this year but had to be delayed due to the impact of Storm Christoph and resulting rise in river levels.

The Environment Agency says that whilst it is recognised that the ground investigation works will cause some impact to the local community and visitors, it is essential work to inform the engineering design for the new road surface and improve the resilience of the existing temporary defences when deployed.

Due to the on-going requirements for road space in and around the Gorge with pre-arranged utility works, the ground investigation work commenced today and will continue until Sunday 16th May 2021 or earlier if possible.

Subject to the outcome of the investigation, the resurfacing of the Wharfage is now planned for September 2021 to minimise disruption to businesses during the summer months and before the main winter flooding season.

Telford & Wrekin Council will be delivering and supervising the works on behalf of the Environment Agency.