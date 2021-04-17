Motorcyclist dies following collision on A41 at Rosehill near Market Drayton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A41 near Market Drayton on Saturday afternoon.

The collision involving two cars and a motorbike happened on the A41 at Rosehill at around 3.45pm.

All three vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene carrying a critical care doctor and paramedic.

Despite the best efforts of the critical care team and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, the male motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

In one of the cars a woman was trapped. Fire crews stabilised the vehicle and set up hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to release the trapped casualty.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews worked closely with Paramedics to carefully release the trapped female driver using hydraulic rescue equipment before she was transported to hospital via land ambulance for further assessment and treatment.

“A further four casualties were given assessments by the critical doctor and paramedics before being discharged without the need for hospital treatment.”

The A41 was closed for several hours in both directions between Tern Hill and Wistanswick, to allow for the emergency services to work safely at the scene and for specialist police collision investigation work.

If you were in the area of the A41 at the time of the collision and have any information or dash cam footage, then please contact West Mercia Police on 101.