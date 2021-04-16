Shrewsbury Mayor celebrates ‘topping out’ at multi-million-pound new care home

Shrewsbury’s newest care home, set to open early next year, has marked its latest construction milestone with the help of a special guest.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Gwen Burgess along with Dave Ashbolt from Care UK and Steve Bradley from Castleoak

The Care UK team and representatives from specialist design and build partner, Castleoak, were joined by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Gwen Burgess, who placed the final roof tile on the roof of Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road.

The purpose-built care home – which is expected to welcome the first residents in February 2022 – will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 80 older people, with facilities including its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Dave Ashbolt, Regional Director for Care UK, said: “As one of the latest additions to a growing portfolio of residential care homes, Oxbow Manor represents a major investment for Care UK, and reflects our commitment to improving the provision of residential care in the area.

“I am delighted to have been a part of this milestone and it was wonderful to welcome the Mayor of Shrewsbury as we step ever-closer to opening the doors to local people.”

Steve Bradley, Operations Manager at Castleoak, added: “It’s proven that physical spaces can help people live longer and fuller lives, when created in the right way, and Oxbow Manor is well on its way to bringing this benefit to its future residents in Shrewsbury. Building work is progressing well and we’re confident we’ll be in a position to handover the reigns to the experienced team at CareUK early next year.”