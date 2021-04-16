11.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 16, 2021
- Advertisement -

Power cable work to take place on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury from 17 May to 11 June 2021 while Western Power Distribution undertake a reinforcement scheme.

Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The works will involve Western Power reinforcing their existing underground cables – which will allow for more capacity within the area.

Whilst the lights are in operation adjacent to Little Oxon Lane a traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 9.30am, and from 4pm to 6.30pm.

- Advertisement -

Residents and affected businesses will be notified of the works and advanced warning signs will be placed on site two weeks prior to the scheme starting.

Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor works as they progress to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP