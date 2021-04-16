Power cable work to take place on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury from 17 May to 11 June 2021 while Western Power Distribution undertake a reinforcement scheme.

Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The works will involve Western Power reinforcing their existing underground cables – which will allow for more capacity within the area.

Whilst the lights are in operation adjacent to Little Oxon Lane a traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 9.30am, and from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Residents and affected businesses will be notified of the works and advanced warning signs will be placed on site two weeks prior to the scheme starting.

Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor works as they progress to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.