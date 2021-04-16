Man arrested in connection report of rape in Craven Arms

A man has been arrested in connection with the report of a rape in Craven Arms.

The 19-year-old from Shropshire was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of rape and currently remains in custody at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Police received a report that a 17-year-old girl had been raped while walking in Craven Arms in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 1.43am following reports the teenager had been attacked while walking through an alley near the railway station.

It is believed the offence happened at around midnight after the victim got off of a train from Ludlow.