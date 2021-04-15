Walk-in covid testing for people with no symptoms available in Wem

A walk-in testing centre where people with no symptoms can collect Lateral Flow Testing kits has moved to a new location in Wem.

The lateral flow kits can be collected from Stage Door Theatre in Wem. Photo: Shropshire Council

The new venue is located at Stage Door Theatre on Aston Street in Wem.

Everyone across Shropshire is now able to pick up free lateral flow Covid-19 home testing kits from sites across the county.

With around one in three people with COVID-19 having no symptoms, twice-weekly rapid testing is a important tool in the fight against the virus.

Shropshire Council is encouraging anyone who collects a home testing kit to complete a test on site to gain an understanding of what you need to do.

With venues across Shropshire, including libraries and leisure centres, now acting as collection points, it has never been easier to get tested.

The lateral flow kits can provide results in around 30 minutes.

A full list of Shropshire collection points can be found here. If you are unable to collect testing kit in person, you can order them for home delivery.

Adults over 18 years of age can pick up a maximum of two kits each per visit for their own use. Instructions on how to use the tests and record results are included with the kits.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should NOT take a rapid test. Instead, stay at home and book a PCR test online or by calling 119.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“We now have collection points across the whole of Shropshire, making it much easier for everyone across the county to access this rapid testing, free of charge.

“Symptom-free testing plays an incredibly important role in preventing the spread of the virus, stopping outbreaks before they can happen, and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“I would encourage all households to make sure they get hold of these tests and use them twice a week if possible.”

Anyone who tests positive with a Lateral Flow Test at home must self-isolate immediately and arrange to have a further PCR test. To book a test visit gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.