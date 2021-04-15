Police investigating reports of rape in Craven Arms

Police have launched an investigation after they received a report that a 17-year-old woman had been raped while walking in Craven Arms this morning.

Police were called at 1.43am this morning with reports that a 17-year-old girl had been attacked while walking through an alley near Craven Arms Railway Station.



It is believed the offence happened at around 12 midnight after the victim got off of a train from Ludlow.

Officers are carrying out enquiries within the area and a scene guard is in place while the investigation is ongoing.

Increased patrols

Shrewsbury Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “We understand incidents such as this are extremely concerning to the community and we would like to reassure the public that we are following every line of enquiry and that there will be an increased number of patrols in the area while the investigation continues.



“Please be assured there are a significant number of officers dedicated to this investigation and the scene guard will be in place overnight while they carry out searches and make their enquiries.”

Have you any information?

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 024i of 15 April or alternatively report it online through the Tell Us About section of the website.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, you can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.