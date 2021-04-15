Coronavirus: Infection rate fluctuates in Telford and Wrekin whilst cases fall in Shropshire

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Shropshire Council area has fallen by nearly 50%, whilst in Telford and Wrekin the rate is fluctuating, the latest figures show.

There were 40 new cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the seven-day period 5-11 April – which means 8 more new cases recorded compared to the previous seven-day period.

In the Shropshire Council area, there were 32 new cases reported during the seven-day period 2-8 April 2021, a decrease of 29 cases (47%) compared to the previous week.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 22 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000, in Shropshire, it is 9.9 cases per 100,000 of the population.

There were three people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, as of 11 April 2021.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Now that the case numbers are low, we can expect them to slightly fluctuate from week to week.

“Any outbreaks we have in the borough (and there were two outbreaks recorded over the last week) can significantly impact on the total case numbers.

“We ask everyone to please continue to be cautious, follow the rules and get tested regularly.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“The further reduction in cases is welcome, especially as the restrictions of the third Lockdown are easing and there are opportunities for more socialising outside.

“Coronavirus has not gone away, and it’s more important than ever to act safely and prevent the spread of infection so that we can return to a life without so many restrictions in the future.

“It is still critical that we continue to follow the basics – hands, face and space – to ensure that we do not cause a spike in our infection rates. It is as vital as ever that we are sensible, adhere to the guidance, social distance, and not jeopardise our health and those of others.

“Every resident in Shropshire should get a regular symptom-free Lateral Flow Test twice a week to ensure you are not unknowingly spreading coronavirus. You are now able to order symptom-free tests online or to collect from all our local testing sites, participating pharmacies, as well as local libraries and leisure centres.”

Home Testing

A full list of testing sites and collection points can be found here for Shropshire residents or for Telford and Wrekin residents online here.

If you think you may have coronavirus, or you are displaying any symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and book an NHS test by visiting gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.