Three Telford men jailed for charity shop burglaries

Three men from Telford have been sentenced for a total of more than 12 years for charity shop burglaries in Shropshire and Wales.

The men were arrested in connection with the offences which took place between 3 December 2019 and 6 January 2020.

The group were investigated for committing 27 burglaries at high street shops across Telford, Shropshire and Wales, the majority of which were charity shops.

The jail term was handed down at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 12 April after all three defendants entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to burgle.

Jordan Hickman, aged 26, was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison. Thomas Shipton, aged 27 and Wayne Hutchinson, aged 31, were both given three years and nine months in jail.

Detective Steve Miller said: “The proactive CID team worked extremely hard to find the individuals responsible for these burglaries and I am really pleased to see them sentenced to time in prison.

“Experiencing a burglary is traumatic for any victim or business but the impact this can have on a charity is felt by not only the organisation but the community as well. These men stole from arguably the people who need it most and I am glad to see they will be serving significant custodial sentences.”