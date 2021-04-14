9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are cracking down on antisocial behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre with an increased number of officers in the area following a spate of incidents.

Shrewsbury Town Centre

The move follows vandalism, antisocial behaviour and break-ins throughout the town centre and the Quarry over the past fortnight.

West Mercia Police says that officers have been carrying out enquiries on all of the reports they have received. A number of dispersal orders have been issued at the Quarry and an arrest for burglary made.

The number of officers on shift in the area has been increased with more police officers on late-night patrols. Due to the easing of lockdown restrictions the force said it would also be re-establishing Op Checkmate for the night-time economy, foot patrols and mobile police stations. 

Shropshire Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “I’d like to reassure the public that we understand what a negative affect this has on the community and we are taking the issue extremely seriously.

“We are committed to finding the individuals responsible. We are also working to engage with the young people in the area to educate them on the consequences of taking part in anti-social behaviour to prevent any more participation in the future.

“I would urge anyone with information about a crime or concerns over anti-social behaviour either in the town centre or the surrounding area to please report these via the appropriate channels on our website or by calling 101 so that we can respond in a timely manner.”

