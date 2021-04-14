9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
New free WiFi service launched in Oswestry town centre

News
By Shropshire Live

A new free WiFi service has launched covering the central areas of Oswestry town centre.

The service has been launched by Oswestry BID and is aimed at boosting the local economy through bringing free outdoor WiFi coverage to local residents, visitors and businesses.

Adele Nightingale, BID Manager said: “We all want a safe and sound renewal of the town economy, and this new Free Wifi service will allow people to go online, go social, connect with friends, find out local business information and offers, all while they are out and about enjoying Oswestry town centre.”

It is hoped that the service will lift the local visitor economy too, and bring much-needed footfall to Oswestry’s independent shops, cafes and pubs.

“Every town in the country is having to up its game and Oswestry is no different,” said Lee Lucks from Oswestry Borderland Tourism. “We feel that Oswestry’s Free WiFi Service will be a great boost in encouraging visitors to our lovely town, and most importantly allow them to share their experiences with friends and family on social media.”

To pick up the Free WiFi Service look for “OneOswestry Free WiFi” on Bailey Head, Bailey Street, The Cross, Willow Street, Cross Street, Church Street, Leg Street, Beatrice Street, English Walls, Festival Square, and Central Car Park.

