Non-essential retail stores reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease

Non-essential retail stores are reopening today as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, outside the Darwin Shopping Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Non-essential stores along with hairdressers, indoor gyms, restaurants and pubs (that can serve food and drinks outdoors) are amongst businesses that are welcoming back customers today.

Theme parks, zoo’s and self-contained overnight accommodation for single households also reopen.

- Advertisement -

Customers are being asked to play their part in the safe reopening of retail businesses.

Shoppers are being asked to queue considerately, follow instructions, be respectful to shop staff and fellow customers, wear a face covering in store unless medically exempt and remember to maintain social distancing. There is also a reminder to shop alone where possible.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium said:

“Retailers are excited about welcoming back their customers. They have spent hundreds of millions on making their premises Covid-secure; weeks preparing shops for reopening; and countless hours training staff on the latest safety measures. The three lockdowns have cost non-food stores approximately £30 billion in lost sales – and it vital that they are able to make their contribution to the UK’s economic recovery.

“While we expect an initial surge in spending when shops first open, the real test will be how this holds up. Many of us will be looking forward to returning to our favourite shop in the coming weeks, and we all have a duty to keep each other safe. Everyone should be considerate and respectful to their fellow shoppers and hard-working shop staff. This way we can all enjoy shopping and support our local communities.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and many of our retailers back to the centres. However, the health and safety of our tenants and customers will always be our top priority.

“We are continuing with our enhanced cleaning routines, focusing on major touchpoints in communal areas. Stores are also enhancing their own cleaning routines, following Government guidelines.

“The queue guides outside of stores will be in use to manage footfall within the individual units.

“At every entrance the ‘welcome back’ messages remain, along with reminders throughout the centre. We will also have recorded messages playing on the centre’s PA systems reminding visitors of safe shopping guidance.

“We’re also very excited that the brand new F.Hinds store will be opening in the Darwin Centre on 12 April, after relocating from the Pride Hill Centre during the lockdown.”