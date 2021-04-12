New way for people to help the homeless in Shrewsbury

People can support the homeless in Shrewsbury by using their bank card in a new alternative giving shop window rather than giving them their loose change.

A special card machine has been installed in the window of The UGC in Castle Street

The new cashless giving system is a partnership between Shrewsbury BID and The Ark, which works on the front line to help people off the streets and access support services so they can rebuild their lives.

A special card machine has been installed in the window of The UGC formerly Multiyork furniture – in Castle Street for people to make donations directly to The Ark.

Mike Matthews, chair of Shrewsbury BID and trustee of The Ark, said the innovative system was a great way for people to show their support.

He said: “I know a lot of people are concerned that giving a homeless person some cash is not always the most positive way of helping them and can enable problems associated with rough sleeping, this system helps to address that.

“By using the alternative giving window your money will go straight to The Ark, which does an absolutely amazing job to give homeless people the support they need to get their lives back on track.

“Donations will be used by The Ark to provide a range of support from basic needs such as food and washing facilities, through to mental and physical health, rehabilitation and support in finding housing and work.

“We are lucky in Shrewsbury to have such a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to help those in need, and this new way of donating will help them to continue with their excellent work.”

For those who prefer to donate cash secure cash donation boxes are also available at the railway station, the Square and Frankwell Footbridge. You can also make a donation to The Ark online at shrewsburyark.co.uk/support-us