Man suffers serious head and back injuries during assault in Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Shrewsbury leaving him with serious head and back injuries.

Investigating officers say the incident happened between 8 and 8.30pm on Friday 2 April.

The man was walking in The Quarry when he was attacked by four teenagers.

The victim was hit over the head and punched by the offenders causing him to suffer serious head and back injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 689i of 2 April or alternatively report it online.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

