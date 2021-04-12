7.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 12, 2021
Harlescott Park and Ride returns to service from today

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Harlescott Park and Ride bus service in Shrewsbury is to begin operating again from today, to help people access Shrewsbury town centre.

The Harlescott park and ride site. Image: Google Street View
The service will operate the existing route whilst High Street is open until 11am each day.

Thereafter, between 11am and 5pm each day, whilst High Street is closed to all traffic to support social distancing measures, buses will continue to serve key bus stops including Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Street and Dogpole, but will exit the town over English Bridge, go down Old Potts Way and onwards back to the Harlescott Park and Ride site.

Buses will run from the Harlescott site every 20 minutes, from 7.45am to 6.45pm. The last bus leaves the town centre at 6.30pm.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the vehicles have an advisory capacity of 17 passengers – although the drivers won’t leave behind vulnerable passengers, and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Face coverings must be worn by all passengers, unless they fall within one of the exempt categories.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s head of environment and transport services, said:

“I’m pleased that we can begin to operate the Harlescott Park and Ride service from next Monday, to enable more workers, shoppers and visitors to travel in and out of the town centre.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority, and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

Park and Ride services were suspended during January 2021 (Harlescott and Meole Brace on different dates) due to falling passenger numbers during the third Lockdown.

The Meole Brace Park and Ride service will begin operating again in due course.

