Local leaders pay tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

Local leaders have paid tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who passed away this morning aged 99.

The announcement was made this morning by Buckingham Palace and was also posted onto the gates of the Palace, it read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.



“Further announcements will made in due course.



“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”



Prince Philip was born on 10 June 1921 and would have celebrated his 100th birthday in a couple of months.



Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary on 20 November last year.

Tributes from local Shropshire council Leaders

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and leaders of Shropshire Council today expressed their deep sadness at the death of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner said:

“I am sure I speak for the people of Shropshire in expressing the huge sadness on the death of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh. We remember him with affection and gratitude for his support to the Queen, his sense of fun and his dedication to duty.

“Many young people are especially thankful for his initiation of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and his work with wildlife, sport and the Armed Forces.

“We shall miss him, and offer our greatest sympathy to The Queen and the Royal Family on their loss of a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend.”

Ann Hartley is the Chairman of Shropshire Council, she said:

“Please know that our whole county, and all of us at Shropshire Council, are deeply saddened by the news of the death of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh. The people of Shropshire are in mourning and their thoughts are with The Queen and the Royal Family at this time.”

Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council, said he was profoundly saddened to hear the news:

“I am profoundly saddened by the news of the death of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of everyone at Shropshire Council, I wish to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family. I know the people of Shropshire will join us in mourning and offer their sincere condolences during this time. I am sure we will all be looking for our own way to remember and reflect on his life.”

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, added:

“It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh. There is no doubt that his devotion to H.M The Queen was an enduring source of strength and comfort. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family.

“Due to the current coronavirus Lockdown restrictions, as with councils across the UK, Shropshire Council will be commemorating the passing of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh in line with the current Government guidelines. We urge people not to gather in large crowds, and to continue to follow the Government guidelines during the current Lockdown restrictions. When restrictions are further lifted and it is safe to do so, there will be opportunities to come together to reflect and mourn.”



Shropshire Council says flags are flying at half-mast where possible and safe to do so, from today until 8am on the day following the funeral.



Telford and Wrekin Mayor and council leader pay tribute

The Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and the council leader Cllr Shaun Davies have expressed their sadness at the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Cllr Amrik Jhawar, said:



“On behalf of the residents of our borough, the councillors and staff of Telford & Wrekin Council and I would like to express the great sadness felt here at the news of the death of Prince Philip.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time. We are making arrangements to help local people express their thoughts and sympathies.”

Cllr Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, added:



“The Duke of Edinburgh served our Country and the Commonwealth with loyalty and distinction throughout his long life. As a borough we pay tribute to his dedication and service.”

Condolence books

Condolence books will be available on Monday (16 April) in libraries in Southwater, Wellington and Newport, at Jubilee House in Madeley and The Wakes in Oakengates. These will remain at these locations for people to sign until the day after HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

In line with national guidance, the Union Flag at the Council’s main Addenbrooke House building in Telford Town Centre is at half-mast today until the day after the funeral.

Southwater One will be lit purple from tonight and every evening until the day of the funeral.

West Mercia Police and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said:



“It is with great sadness we learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. On behalf of West Mercia Police, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the life and service of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:



“The passing of Prince Philip is deeply saddening. He has been the rock at the heart of our monarchy, supporting Her Majesty The Queen in her service for many decades.

“His legacy is of stoic commitment to the monarchy, the many organisations he was a patron for, the thousands of young people he has supported through setting up the Duke of Edinburgh Award and of course the time he served in the British Royal Navy.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty and her family during this time.”