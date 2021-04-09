Free Covid lateral flow home testing test kits available across Shropshire

Home coronavirus testing kits are available for collection at sites across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin from today.

Anyone aged 18 or over can collect testing kits – there is no need to book an appointment to pick-up your testing kit, you can just turn up during opening times. You can take home 2 packs of test kits, each kit contains 7 tests.

To encourage people to get into the habit of using lateral flow tests twice a week, a major public information campaign is launching.

The campaign explains that rapid lateral flow tests show results in under 30 minutes, and by taking them we can take the ‘next step safely’, protecting our loved ones, customers, workmates and friends as we continue to cautiously ease restrictions. It also demonstrates how people can fit these free, rapid tests into their morning routine to help create the new testing habit that will help to get us back to normal life.

Shropshire collection locations

The new collection points for the lateral flow tests will be available at libraries and leisure centres across the Shropshire from Monday 12th April.

Libraries

– Shrewsbury Library

– Oswestry Library

– Whitchurch Library

– Bridgnorth Library

– Church Stretton Library

– Market Drayton Library

– Bishop’s Castle Library

– Ludlow Library

Leisure Centres

– Church Stretton Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Church Stretton SY6 6ER

– SpArC Bishops Castle Leisure Centre, Brampton Road, Bishops Castle SY9 5AY

– Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, Farley Road, Much Wenlock TF13 6NB

– Roman Road Sports Centre, Longden Road, Shrewsbury SY3 9DW

– Idsall Sports Centre, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal TF11 8PD

PCR Testing Centres

– Shrewsbury COVID-19 Testing Centre, Shirehall overflow car park, SY2 6NS

– Oswestry Covid-19 Testing Centre, Beatrice Street car park, Oswestry SY11 1QW

– Ludlow Smithfield Car Park, 25 Lower Galdeford, Ludlow SY8 1RN

Walk in, symptom-free testing centres

– Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8FT

– The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury SY1 4NG

– Halo, Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms SY7 9PS

– Stage Door Theatre, Aston Street, Wem, SY4 5AY (From Saturday 10 April)

– Bridgnorth Community Centre, Severn Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth WV15 6BB

– Raven House, 129 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton TF9 3AH

– The Victoria Centre, Victoria Road, Oswestry SY11 2HT

Opening times for all collection sites can be found here.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“We now have collection points across the whole of Shropshire, making it much easier for everyone across the county to access this rapid testing, free of charge.

“Symptom-free testing plays an incredibly important role in preventing the spread of the virus, stopping outbreaks before they can happen, and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“I would encourage all households to make sure they get hold of these tests and use them twice a week if possible.”

Telford and Wrekin collection locations

You can collect home testing kits from one of the three Council-run test sites (The Place – Oakengates, The Anstice – Madeley and Cosy Hall – Newport).

These sites are open for collection:

– Monday – Friday, 9am – 2pm & 2.30pm-7pm

– Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 2.30pm

The Place, Oakengates is closed on Saturday.

In Telford and Wrekin, there are 5 NHS “Test & trace” sites – tests can be collected from these sites between 2.30pm and 8pm:

– Ironbridge Park and Ride, Off A4169, TF4 3QE

– Legges Way Car Park, Legges Way, Madeley, TF7 5UD

– The Place Car Park, The Place New Street, Oakengates, TF2 6ET

– Donnington Wood Bowling Club, School Road, Donnington (Telford) TF2 8HU

– Wrekin Road Car Park, Wellington, TF1 1YZ

Cllr Andy Buford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “Around 1 in 3 people with coronavirus do not have symptoms but can still pass it on to others. Regular testing is key to help stop the virus spreading.

“We urge everyone in the borough to please make use of the range of local centres available and get tested twice a week, if they are feeling well.

“It’s very quick to do a rapid test; you can test yourself now in the comfort of your own home, by using home test kits. It provides peace of mind to let you know your family is protected at all times.

“As many lockdown restrictions continue to be eased, we all need to play our part to help protect each other and keep the number of cases in our borough as low as possible, so as not to go back to tougher restrictions.”

Collecting home testing kits from a local pharmacy

A new “pharmacy collect” service has been nationally launched to provide additional access to regular testing for anyone aged 18 or over.

To find a local pharmacy to collect home testing kits from, enter your postcode on the government website.

Order a home test kit online

If you cannot get tested at your workplace, or are unable to go to a test site or collect test kits, you can order a home test kit online.