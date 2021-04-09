Changes afoot for Shrewsbury’s Hope House shop

As Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices prepare to reopen its shops for the first time since January, the charity has announced its Shrewsbury shop at Harlescott will no longer be dedicated to furniture but will now sell a wide range of goods.

Shrewsbury Harlescott Manager Adam Sager on the new look shop floor

Previously the Lancaster Retail Park shop has been a furniture specialist, but from Monday, April 12, following a successful trial last year, the shop will now sell everything from fashion to toys and books to electrical items.

To mark the change, the shop has undergone a full rebrand during the recent lockdown, while the shop itself has been redesigned internally to make it a pleasurable shopping experience.

Head of Retail, Angela Whelan, said: “Last year our shops were forced to open and close under Government guidelines, and we decided to trial changing our Shrewsbury Furniture shop to a more general offer, selling a wide range of high-quality items.

“Due to the success of this move and some glowing feedback from customers, we have decided to make this switch permanent. So, we would encourage everyone to go and take a look at what we have to offer.”

As a result of the change the charity will no longer be carrying out furniture household collections or deliveries.

“However, we would love receive any donations of furniture that can be bought to us in your car at our Shrewsbury Harlescott,” said Angela.

Along with Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith’s other shops the Shrewsbury Harlescott shop will open its doors to customers and donors on Monday, April 12.

“We are so pleased to be able to finally welcome our customers and donors back to our shops, it’s been a long time coming,” said Angela.

“Your support is as important to us now as ever, so please do come and visit our shops.”