Burst water pipe causes supply issues in Bridgnorth

Severn Trent engineers are working to fix a burst water pipe which has resulted in the loss of supply to some customers in Bridgnorth this morning.

The utility provider said they are aware that a number of customers living in Bridgnorth have woken up to poor or no water supply.

Following an investigation into supply interruptions and the issue being discovered engineers are now working to get the repair completed as quickly as possible to restore all supplies.

- Advertisement -

The company also said they have started to move water around the network in different ways and have managed to restore the supply to a number of customers.