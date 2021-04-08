6.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Motorists urged to be vigilant following catalytic converter thefts in Shrewsbury and Oswestry

News
By Chris Pritchard

Police are urging motorists in Shrewsbury and Oswestry to be vigilant following a spate of catalytic converter thefts.

Over the last few weeks three particular vehicle makes have been targeted, Toyotas, Hondas and Mitsubishi.

West Mercia Police is encouraging owners of any of these makes to take extra caution whilst they continue to make enquiries to find those responsible.

Detective Inspector John Weaver said: “In the last few months we have seen spikes in this type of theft. I’d like to reassure the community that we are working hard to prevent such crimes and will be increasing our patrols.

“There are steps motorists can take to try and reduce the chance of your vehicle being targeted by thieves. If you do notice any suspicious activity where individuals are pulling up next to cars and interfering with a vehicle we would ask you to get in touch with us.”

It can take a thief less than three minutes to remove a catalytic converter from its housing on the car exhaust pipe

Tips on how to protect your vehicle:

– Keep your vehicle in a garage if you can
– If you park it on a driveway, install motion activated lighting
– Otherwise, park in a well-lit, populated area
– Locks are also available that can be fitted to your converter 

